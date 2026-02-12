NYSE Launches NYSE Texas Advisory Board to Shape Future Expansion in the State

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of the NYSE Texas Advisory Board to support its mission to provide public companies with a listing and trading venue centered within the vibrant economy of the southwestern U.S.

Founding members include Amanda Brock, Co-CEO of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI), Scott Mueller, Managing Director of the Southwestern region at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Edward Crawford, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coltala Holdings.

“Establishing the NYSE Texas Advisory Board on the one‑year anniversary of the announcement of NYSE Texas underscores the momentum and meaningful progress we’ve achieved in only twelve months,” said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. “With more than 100 dual-listings to date, and growing, we look forward to continuing to offer the highest level of support to our issuers in the state of Texas and beyond.”

“We’re excited to accelerate the growth of NYSE Texas and to strengthen our connection to the companies we serve in the region,” said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas. “This group of founding members is the perfect team to help guide our efforts moving forward, and I look forward to working closely with them as NYSE Texas continues to expand.”

NYSE Texas reached the milestone of 100 dual-listings in December 2025, signifying NYSE Texas as the leading exchange in the state.

