<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NYSE American has Commenced Delisting Proceedings in the MIMO WSC Warrants of...
Business Wire

NYSE American has Commenced Delisting Proceedings in the MIMO WSC Warrants of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO #5G–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO).

On January 4, 2023, NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) provided a written notice to Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Airspan”) that the NYSE American had halted trading in the Company’s warrants, each exercisable for one share of the Company’s common stock, ticker symbol MIMO WSC (the “Warrants”), on the NYSE American due to the low trading price of the Warrants. On January 6, 2023, the NYSE American provided written notice to the Company and publicly announced that NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Warrants and that the Warrants are no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1001 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low trading price of the Warrants.

To effect the delisting, the NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to delist the Warrants pending completion of applicable procedures. The Company does not intend to appeal the NYSE American’s determination. The Company’s common stock, ticker symbol MIMO, and three other series of warrants, ticker symbols MIMO WS, MIMO WSA, and MIMO WSB, will continue on the NYSE American.

As of January 9, 2023, the Warrants that previously traded on the NYSE American under the symbol MIMO WSC may be quoted and traded in the over-the-counter market under the new ticker symbol MIMOW.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, Airspan’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, projected financial performance, and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Airspan’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Airspan’s control.

For further information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Airspan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022, and Airspan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Airspan or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Airspan, and Airspan disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Brett Scheiner

561-893-8660

IR@airspan.com

Media Contact:
mediarelations@airspan.com

Articoli correlati

Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney...
Continua a leggere

Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results January 24th and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return...
Continua a leggere

Impinj Announces Preliminary Fourth-Quarter 2022 Revenue Ahead of Participation at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire