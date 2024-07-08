NXP Semiconductors Executive Reelected Board Chair of Silicon Integration Initiative for 2024-2025

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pankaj Kukkal, executive vice president of MCU/MPU Engineering for NXP Semiconductors, has been reelected to a third term as board chair of Silicon Integration Initiative for 2024-2025.









Kukkal joined the Si2 board in 2020 to advocate for improved integrated circuit design tool interoperability and assumed the chair role in 2022. Before NXP, he held executive leadership and engineering positions at Qualcomm and Intel, and design engineering positions at startup Knowledge Based Silicon and Ricoh Electronics.

Kukkal earned a bachelor’s of technology degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, India, and a master’s of science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of South Carolina, Columbia.

Si2 is an R&D joint venture that advances design solutions of leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, fabless companies, and EDA software providers.

Newly elected members of the 2024-2025 Si2 board of directors and their committee affiliations are:

Niels Faché, vice president and general manager, Keysight EDA, Si2 Finance Committee

Juan C. Rey, vice president of Government Programs, Siemens EDA, Si2 Executive Committee

Hong Sok Choi, vice president, Computer Aided Engineering Group, Sk-hynix, Si2 Finance Committee

Lluis Paris, senior director, 3DFabric Alliance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Si2 Executive Committee

Returning members of the 2024-2025 Si2 board of directors and their committee affiliations are:

John Lee, general manager and vice president, Semiconductors and Optics Business Unit, Ansys, Si2 Executive Committee

Michael Jackson, corporate vice president, Research and Development, Cadence Design Systems, Si2 Executive Committee

Richard Trihy, senior vice president, Design and Technology Enablement, GlobalFoundries, Si2 Finance Committee

Roger Carpenter, hardware engineer, Google, Si2 Executive Committee

Leon Stok, vice president, Electronic Design Automation, IBM, Si2 Executive Committee

Rahul Goyal, vice president and general manager, Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel, Si2 Executive Committee

Pankaj Kukkal, executive vice president of MCU/MPU Engineering, NXP Semiconductors, Si2 Board Chair and Si2 Executive Committee

Lu Dai, senior director of Technical Standards, Qualcomm, Si2 Treasurer and Si2 Finance Committee

Jung Yun Choi, corporate vice president, Electronics Design Technology Team, Samsung, Si2 Finance Committee

Robert Aslett, president and CEO, Silicon Integration Initiative, Si2 Executive and Finance Committees

Jacob Avidan, senior vice president, Signoff and Silicon Innovations, Synopsys, Si2 Finance Committee

Keith Green, distinguished member of the Technical Staff, Analog Technology Development, Texas Instruments, Si2 Secretary and Si2 Finance Committee

About the Silicon Integration Initiative (Si2)

The Silicon Integration Initiative, Inc. (Si2) was founded in 1988 as the Common Framework Initiative (CFI). Si2 is a not-for-profit research and development joint venture funded by its member companies. CFI became Si2 in 1998 to reflect a transition from developing a common framework for all electronic design automation software tools to industry-acceptable solutions enabling interoperability. Si2 provides a collaborative environment utilized by engineers from over 60 design, EDA supplier, and foundry member companies. Engineers from member companies and academia work together to develop solutions that permit innovation while guaranteeing compatibility.

