NWN Carousel Supports BankFive’s New Multi-Million Headquarters With AI-Powered Technology Solutions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, a leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its long-standing partnership with BankFive, as it supports the transformation of a historic landmark on Main Street, Fall River, Massachusetts, into a modern, AI-driven headquarters for the multi- million dollar renovation project.





NWN Carousel is working with BankFive to design and implement integrated technology solutions including video collaboration rooms in all conference areas, huddle spaces, and training rooms, as well as the installation of a new video wall to create an ultra-modern banking experience for BankFive customers and staff.

BankFive leverages NWN Carousel’s fully integrated IT solutions including Full Lifecycle Managed IT Services delivered via the Experience Management Platform, including Visual Collaboration, Cybersecurity, Intelligent Infrastructure, Cloud Communications, and virtual agents for immediate assistance in the Contact Center. This results in high touch and efficiency across all communication channels including mobile, online, and video banking with reductant and secure infrastructure.

“Upgrading our technology with NWN Carousel is an integral part of this renovation project. Everything we are doing is about enhancing the customer experience with world-class banking services,” Maureen Terranova, SVP & Chief Information Officer, BankFive “Also, our employees have been hybrid, or working fully remote for four years. Getting people back in the office and providing them with a welcoming space that they want to come back to while investing in technology that also allows them to work from remote locations increases their efficiency and their ability to deliver the highest level of service for our customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with BankFive and enable their new regional banking headquarters with AI-powered solutions. This longstanding partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric culture. By leveraging the power of AI, we’re empowering BankFive to deliver exceptional customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive growth. We’re proud to be a part of their journey in serving the community since 1855 and look forward to helping them continue to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO, NWN Carousel.

The multi-million dollar renovations to BankFive’s Fall River headquarters are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel delivers AI-powered Managed Services for the modern workplace. Our expertise in cloud transformation, intelligent infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed devices, visual collaboration, and cloud communications, leverages 30+ years of engineering strategic outcomes for over 5000 organizations. Our proprietary Experience Management Platform (EMP) ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability and improved uptime, efficiency, and experiences for our clients. We’re a customer-obsessed team earning a 70+ Customer Net Promoter Score (NPS), and committed to a culture of innovation, integrity, and operational excellence. Our company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and is proud to be a ‘Best Place to Work’ with an 80+ Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS). For more information visit: www.nwncarousel.com

About BankFive

BankFive is a $1.8 Billion mutual bank headquartered in Fall River with 18 locations serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island. It was founded in 1855 to make banking services accessible to the community. Guided by the values of Human, Dynamic and Steadfast, BankFive offers reliable and innovative products and services to individuals, families and businesses. BankFive customers regularly give five-star reviews, attesting to service that is approachable, trustworthy, and innovative.

BankFive has been honored as a “Best Place To Work” by The Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News as a “Top 100 Women-Led Business” by The Boston Globe.

