NWN Carousel Demonstrates Environmental Commitment with Renewable Energy Project in Exeter, Rhode Island Facility

Company announces new rooftop solar project at Exeter facility expected to produce 6,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity over the 20-year project life

EXETER, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading cloud communications service provider, today unveiled their new solar project at its Exeter, Rhode Island facility. The solar project kicks off construction of a 581-panel rooftop solar system at its Exeter facility being held on, August 2 that will support of the state’s significant green energy target of 100% renewable energy by 2033.

“Responsible and efficient use of our assets demonstrates our commitment to the many communities and clients we serve across North America,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO, NWN Carousel. “We’re proud to support the State of Rhode Island’s renewable energy goals with our new solar program.”

Partnering with the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth Program, NWN’s solar project is expected to produce roughly 6,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity over the 20-year project life. This is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 5,215 acres of U.S. forest in one year, or offset 773 homes’ electricity use for one year, or the CO2 emissions from burning 478,918 gallons of gasoline.

“It has been a pleasure to work with NWN Carousel on this project and they should be acknowledged for their commitment to sustainability and renewable energy,” said Jack Bertuzzi, Principal at Ecogy Energy, “We are very grateful that NWN Carousel is our partner in this endeavor.”

The groundbreaking event will be held on August 2nd, for local employees, state and local officials and press to participate. Local food truck Farm to Sandwich will cater the event, as well live music courtesy of blues icon and Rhode Island resident James Montgomery.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

About Ecogy Energy

Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York with an office in Newport, RI, Ecogy Energy is a developer, financier and owner-operator of distributed generation resources. Since its founding in 2010, Ecogy Energy has specialized in financing distributed generation assets for traditionally underserved entities including affordable housing, nonprofits and municipalities. Ecogy Energy’s current portfolio comprises solar pv, wind and battery storage systems across 9 states, D.C. and the Caribbean. For more information, please visit https://ecogyenergy.com/.

