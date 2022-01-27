NVISIONx Raises $4.6M in Seed Round Led by Companyon Ventures, Bolstering Efforts to Expand Market Presence of Its Data Risk Intelligence Platform

Rod Adkins Joins Board of Directors, With New Capital Poised to Accelerate New R&D and Enhance Marketing for Rapidly Growing Demand

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberAttacks—NVISIONx, the first data risk intelligence (DRI) platform that fuses business data analytics with cyber intel to optimize data protection controls, today announces the close of its $4.6 million seed funding round led by Companyon Ventures, with participation from Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund, SixThirty Ventures, Gaingels, Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, and CreativeCo Capital. This influx in capital will fuel NVISIONx’s growth, aimed at enhancing market presence, building out the executive team and further developing the company’s next wave in technology development. This seed round of funding comes on the heels of remarkable growth for NVISIONx in 2021, with clients such as Facebook and Platform Science leveraging the platform to protect their most critical asset – their data.

“The recent cyber-attacks confirm the bad guys are still winning the cyber wars. More controls won’t fix this. Companies have lost control of their data and our Nx Platform uniquely empowers businesses to control their data and not the data controlling them,” says Glen Day, Founding CEO. “We’re elated to help some of the most notable brands in the world finally address the root cause of these breaches.”

NVISIONx is also honored to welcome new board member Rod Adkins. Rod is a former Senior Vice President at IBM and currently Chairman of Avnet. He also serves as a board member at PayPal, UPS and Grainger. “I’ve come across a number of emerging companies attempting to address how best to protect data. NVISIONx is on to something innovative for proactively gaining control of their data assets,” said Adkins. “This is a systemic problem that challenges every company in every industry and I’m looking forward to working with Glen and the NVISIONx team to help more companies better protect what matters most.”

“NVISIONx’s differentiated approach in classifying and protecting critical enterprise data is unlike anything we’ve seen in the market,” said Tom Lazay, Co-Founder and General Partner at Companyon Ventures. “We believe in their solution because it’s one of the few cybersecurity solutions out there that delivers on the promise of proactive and automated data security and continuous compliance monitoring for the CISO and CIO/CDO while bringing positive financial ROI to the CFO and COO. Its intuitive interface enables data owners to be their own data analysts, while also facilitating better decision-making between business and cyber teams.”

About NVISIONx

NVISIONx is the first data risk intelligence (DRI) platform that fuses business data and cyber intel analytics to empower companies to gain complete control of their enterprise data to reduce risk, compliance scopes, and storage costs. Nx Platform provides a unique approach to enterprise data inventory and classification through visual analytics that quickly enables Business, IT, and Cyber leaders to collaborate on what data to protect and what to purge, so they can confidently take action to optimize security controls and defensibly purge files that have no business value, incur risk, and provide massive cost savings across the enterprise in just a few weeks. To learn more, please visit www.nvisionx.ai

About Companyon Ventures

Companyon Ventures invests in category-leading seed-funded B2B software startups that have found product-market fit and are ready to scale. The firm advances companies to an outsized Series A through an immersive expansion program resulting in repeatable and scalable go-to-market execution. Companyon’s expansion program introduces playbooks and tools ​used by top-performing startups executed by a curated team of B2B SaaS practitioners who work for our CEOs to deliver output and outcomes.

Contacts

Nicole Rodrigues



NRPR Group – For NVISIONx



nicole@nrprgroup.com