Home Business Wire nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials...
Business Wire

nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak and Chief Financial Officer Sara Zawoyski will present at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A webcast will be available on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com

Media Contact
Stacey Wempen

Director of External Communications

nVent

763.204.7857

Stacey.Wempen@nVent.com

Articoli correlati

Flexjet to Adopt GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight Fleetwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Flexjet is First Fractional Provider to Adopt Software Fleetwide Enhancement Provides Early Detection of Aircraft and Component Degradation Data is so...
Continua a leggere

Terran Orbital Announces Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Contract Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LLAP #TerranOrbital--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in small satellite solutions, primarily serving the...
Continua a leggere

neuro42 Licenses Robot from Johns Hopkins University

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced an...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Flexjet to Adopt GE Digital’s Maintenance Insight Fleetwide

Business Wire