<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire nVent Electric plc Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website
Business Wire

nVent Electric plc Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, reported third quarter 2022 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.nvent.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available here. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast by following this link or by dialing 1-833-630-1071 or 1-412-317-1832. Once available, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 11, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, along with the access code 9032499.

Related presentation materials are posted here.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com

Media Contact
Stacey Wempen

Director of External Communications

nVent

763.204.7857

Stacey.Wempen@nVent.com

Articoli correlati

FREYR Battery Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell...
Continua a leggere

BitNile Holdings’ Subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, Developing Enterprise Data Center at Michigan Facility

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AP #BITF--BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today announced...
Continua a leggere

NextGen Healthcare Prices Upsized $230.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

FREYR Battery Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire