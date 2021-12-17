Nutiliti Announces Strategic Partnership with Multifamily Utility Company to Modernize Utility Management

Partnership aligns their technology integration and solutions to better serve multifamily operators across North America

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutiliti, a provider of cloud-based utility management technology solutions to the real estate industry, and Multifamily Utility Company (“MUC”), a leading utility submetering and billing company in the United States announced today that they are partnering to bring a comprehensive set of utility billing solutions to multifamily operators across the United States.

“ We are thrilled to formalize the relationship with MUC. We found that Nutiliti and MUC had existing synergies, so this partnership is a natural progression for our teams,” said Ben Thomas, Co-Founder, and CEO of Nutiliti. “ Through this integration, we are extending our ability to serve owners and operators across multifamily and single-family properties, and we’re excited to broaden the Nutiliti footprint in the industry.”

The partnership will allow Nutiliti to extend its reach to additional markets in North America, providing them with regulatory and operational capabilities in all states in which MUC currently operates, and will allow MUC to provide customers, including multifamily property management companies, with a frictionless electronic bill presentment and payment solution.

“ MUC is delighted to partner with Nutiliti to provide a new suite of offerings to customers,” said Brian Stone, CEO of Multifamily Utility Company. “ We believe this is a natural product extension for both of our businesses and leverages our respective core competencies.”

About Nutiliti

Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, Nutiliti is a real estate technology company building utility management solutions for renters, managers, and owners within the single-family and multifamily universe. Nutiliti’s platform bills and collects from residents directly, allowing residents to split water, electric, gas, and other shared utilities among roommates and manage their utilities efficiently without paying deposits, utility provider setup fees, or contacting providers.

For more information, please visit nutiliti.com

About Multifamily Utility Company

MUC is a leading utility submetering and billing company that specializes in innovative submetering solutions and allocation of water, gas, and electric utilities for apartments, condominiums, commercial buildings, new construction, mobile homes, and military housing throughout the United States. MUC is committed to delivering results that endure by providing a wide range of products and services in utility submetering, utility management, and utility conservation.

For more information, please visit multifamilyutility.com

Contacts

Ben Thomas



press@nutiliti.com