Nutanix is Named for the First Time in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Files and Objects Storage as a Visionary

Company Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NTNX—Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today it has been has been named as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s October 2021 Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage; this is the first time the company has been recognized in this report. Nutanix believes that the company continues to expand the use cases for its technology and the inclusion in this Magic Quadrant demonstrates how Nutanix addresses additional critical functionality for enterprises.

“We believe being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage is a significant recognition of Nutanix’s storage offerings, which aim to simplify and lower operating costs. Our software-defined storage provides a solution for customers looking to modernize and unify their unstructured data storage, including those not ready to move to HCI,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “Of course Nutanix Files and Objects also builds on the rest of the Nutanix Cloud Platform that thousands of customers rely on for their entire compute, network, and storage needs in an easy-to-operate platform that reduces the cost of management.”

The Nutanix unstructured data storage offerings, well suited for hybrid cloud and cloud native application storage, were recognized for product ease of use, simplicity of management, and for delivering rich data analytics and security tools that help customers monitor and report on abnormal user behavior, performance anomalies, and audit trails. Customers also benefit from built-in ransomware protection with the ability to detect and block attacks. Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects also offer existing HCI users an easy way to enable enterprise-grade software-defined distributed file or object services at any scale.

In March, Nutanix was also designated as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice vendor for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Today, Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects hold an average of 4.8 out of 5 star rating as of October 4, 2021*.

Nutanix customers frequently highlight simplicity as a key benefit to enable easier day-to-day management, faster deployment, and reduced maintenance activity. Data analytics and security are also frequently mentioned, along with flexibility, including the ability to support a wide range of deployments. Finally, customers identify a robust feature set to rival any enterprise storage system, including space reduction and efficiency technologies, integrated resilience features, and data lifecycle management capabilities.

Nutanix continues to build its offerings outside of the core HCI software, including unstructured data storage. Notably, in its most recent fiscal quarter the company saw 100+% Y/Y growth in New ACV Bookings1 from emerging products. Additionally, last month, the company announced strengthened data services for structured and unstructured data, including accelerated performance for modern analytics applications, unstructured data tiering from on-premises to cloud and a new unstructured data governance service, Nutanix Data Lens.

More information on Nutanix and a complimentary copy of the report are available at: https://www.nutanix.com/go/gartner-dfs-os.

1 New ACV Bookings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the New ACV booked during the given period. New ACV is defined as the ACV pertaining to sales to a new customer, or any up-sell / expansion sales to an existing customer. Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract, excluding amounts related to professional services and hardware. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for contracts that do not have a specified term.

Source:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Chandra Mukhyala, Jeff Vogel, October 1, 2021.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

