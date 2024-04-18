NUSO Signs Definitive Agreement to Recapitalize with McCarthy Capital

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUSO, an omnichannel provider of communications and collaboration solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with McCarthy Capital to recapitalize the company and provide funds for future growth. Management is participating alongside McCarthy Capital in the transaction, and BMO is continuing as NUSO’s debt provider.





The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Both parties are working closely to obtain the necessary approvals and anticipate the transaction will close promptly thereafter.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, represented NUSO in connection with this transaction.

About NUSO

NUSO offers a diversified portfolio of business-focused SaaS communications and collaboration solutions. The Company addresses expanding business markets selling enterprise–grade, as–a–service offerings via a robust network of channel partners and service provider customers. NUSO delivers services via its proprietary CPaaS enablement platform backed by a fully redundant network in North America and Europe. NUSO For more information, visit us at www.nuso.cloud.

About McCarthy Capital

McCarthy Partners Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as McCarthy Capital. McCarthy Capital, headquartered in Omaha, NE, is focused exclusively on lower middle-market companies. For more than 35 years, the McCarthy Capital organization has been partnering with founders, families and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about McCarthy Capital can be obtained at www.mccarthycapital.com.

Contacts

Briana Sullivan, VP of Product, Marketing, and Communications



+1 314-390-6235



Briana.Sullivan@nuso.cloud