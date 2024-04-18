Home Business Wire NUSO Signs Definitive Agreement to Recapitalize with McCarthy Capital
Business Wire

NUSO Signs Definitive Agreement to Recapitalize with McCarthy Capital

di Business Wire

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUSO, an omnichannel provider of communications and collaboration solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with McCarthy Capital to recapitalize the company and provide funds for future growth. Management is participating alongside McCarthy Capital in the transaction, and BMO is continuing as NUSO’s debt provider.


The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Both parties are working closely to obtain the necessary approvals and anticipate the transaction will close promptly thereafter.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, represented NUSO in connection with this transaction.

About NUSO

NUSO offers a diversified portfolio of business-focused SaaS communications and collaboration solutions. The Company addresses expanding business markets selling enterprise–grade, as–a–service offerings via a robust network of channel partners and service provider customers. NUSO delivers services via its proprietary CPaaS enablement platform backed by a fully redundant network in North America and Europe. NUSO For more information, visit us at www.nuso.cloud.

About McCarthy Capital

McCarthy Partners Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as McCarthy Capital. McCarthy Capital, headquartered in Omaha, NE, is focused exclusively on lower middle-market companies. For more than 35 years, the McCarthy Capital organization has been partnering with founders, families and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about McCarthy Capital can be obtained at www.mccarthycapital.com.

Contacts

Briana Sullivan, VP of Product, Marketing, and Communications

+1 314-390-6235

Briana.Sullivan@nuso.cloud

Articoli correlati

National STEM Festival Youth Innovators Gain Access to Career Development Tool

Business Wire Business Wire -
Participants will explore STEM careers and build STEM-related skills with free access to SkyHive’s STEM Career Explorer toolPALO ALTO,...
Continua a leggere

Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights Progress on Commitment to Sustainable Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
Positive steps taken to Empower People, Advance Communities and Society, Champion Responsible Business Practices and Invest in Sustainable SystemsMILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Sippingly Revolutionizes the Wellness Tea Shopping Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sippingly, the leading online marketplace for wellness teas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php