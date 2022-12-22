NUSO Announces Microsoft Teams Voice Integration

Authorized NUSO partners and customers have two ways to take advantage of Microsoft Teams.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SIPTrunking—NUSO, a leading business cloud communication Software as a Service provider, announced today the release of two new Microsoft Teams Integrations: NUSO Cloud Connector for Teams and NUSO Teams Direct Routing. These integrations enable partners and customers to take advantage of Microsoft Teams as part of their NUSO services.

“NUSO is pleased to announce these two voice integrations for Microsoft Teams available now throughout US and Canada,” said Matt Siemens, CEO at NUSO. “Partners and customers benefit from faster service delivery and deeper call integration with their Microsoft Teams service. Interested businesses should contact their NUSO Authorized Partner.”

NUSO Cloud Connector for Teams is available in the Microsoft Teams app store for NUSO UCaaS customers to directly integrate their NUSO telephony service into the Teams client. For most customers, this feature comes without any additional expense.

NUSO Teams Direct Routing enables direct integration with Teams to deliver a seamless, transparent calling experience to both new standalone Teams users and existing NUSO customers. Today the service integrates for extension to extension dialing, true multi-platform compatibility with reporting, and leveraging of existing call-routing features like auto-attendants and voice mail. In the next release, NUSO will enable presence indications for customers that share their Teams environment with NUSO’s traditional UCaaS and SIP trunking services.

“This NUSO Teams integration leverages the best of both worlds,” said Michael Leigh, CEO of Cadence Technology Services. “The connectivity and collaboration intrinsic to Teams married with NUSO’s wide-reaching call handling and Unified Communications, create a powerful landscape for our enterprise customers. Our partnership with NUSO puts customer service at the forefront of each Microsoft Teams integration. By setting the initial customer expectations and implementation details, we ensure project success and therefore, a great experience.”

These new services are initially available in the United States and Canada.

For more information, reach out to a NUSO Authorized Partner, visit www.nuso.cloud, or call 844-438-NUSO or 844-438-6876.

About NUSO

NUSO is a multi-national communications focused Software as a Service (SaaS) provider. We deliver full stack solutions through authorized channel partners and regulated carriers. Our team is headquartered in University City, Missouri, USA with selling channels throughout the US, Canada and Western Europe. Our real-time service provisioning enables expedited and reliable customer experiences. Voice, Messaging (SMS), and complex communication and collaboration integrations are made possible using our “as a service” infrastructure: Communication Platform (CPaaS), Unified Communications (UCaaS), Contact Center (CCaaS). For more information, visit us at nuso.cloud, or follow NUSO on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Briana Sullivan



Vice President, Marketing



Briana.Sullivan@nuso.cloud

314-390-6235