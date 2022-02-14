Nucleus Security Appoints Andrew Peterson to Advisory Board

Peterson joins existing advisor and investor Jim Manico, bringing 20 years of experience that will contribute to Nucleus Security’s next phase of growth

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleus Security, a leader in unified vulnerability management and process automation, today announced the appointment of Andrew Peterson to its advisory board. Peterson, who joins early Nucleus advisor and investor Jim Manico, brings 20 years of experience as a founder, CEO, board member and investor. He will support the Nucleus leadership team in navigating a key stage of company growth.

“As Nucleus enters this important growth stage, we were looking to add an advisor that has experienced what we are about to experience, and someone who understands both our current challenges and the challenges we will experience over the next few years,” said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus. “As CEO and co-founder of Signal Sciences, Andrew knows firsthand what it takes to scale a B2B cybersecurity SaaS startup. His experience will provide critical insight that simply can’t be learned from books or podcasts, and we look forward to having him on board during a time when Nucleus intends to accelerate product development to meet customer needs.”

Peterson led Signal Sciences as co-founder and CEO through the company’s creation of their industry-defining technology platform to protect websites, mobile apps and APIs, ultimately leading to Signal Sciences’ $825 million sale to Fastly in 2020. Prior to co-founding Signal Sciences, Peterson had been building leading edge, high performing product and sales teams across five continents for 20 years with companies such as Etsy, Google, and the Clinton Foundation. He is the author of Cracking Security Misconceptions and graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Science, Technology, and Society.

“As the first angel investor in Signal Sciences, Jim Manico saw that Nucleus and Signal Sciences had a lot in common in terms of values, culture, and target market. I am thrilled to officially join Jim and the Nucleus team as an advisor,” said Peterson. “I deeply understand where Nucleus stands today as a business, as well as their goals for the future, and look forward to contributing to significant growth. The unified vulnerability management space is ripe for innovation, and Nucleus is in a unique position to capitalize on this opportunity.”

