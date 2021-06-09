Home Business Wire Nucleus Research’s 2021 Marketing Automation Value Matrix Highlights Vendors Meeting New Consumer...
Nucleus Research’s 2021 Marketing Automation Value Matrix Highlights Vendors Meeting New Consumer Demands

di Business Wire

The All-Digital Customer is Here to Stay, Even as COVID-19 Restrictions Lift Around the Globe

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Demand for cloud-based marketing automation solutions continues to grow as consumers seek out personalized customer experiences no matter the marketing channel they’re on. With a focus on achieving true end-to-end customer experience, vendors have expanded customer visibility through customer data platforms and integrations, according to Nucleus Research’s 2021 Marketing Automation Value Matrix.

Nucleus Research named Active Campaign, Adobe, HubSpot, SharpSpring, Salesforce and Oracle as “Leaders” amongst the market space and have adapted and thrived to meet the demands of digital customer journey. The Nucleus Research Marketing Automation Value Matrix provides an assessment of the market based on how vendors deliver value to customers.

“The overall goal for both marketing technology vendors and marketers is to provide one-to-one customer experience,” said Nucleus Research Analyst Jason Blackthorne. “Our results found that the leading vendors expanded their solutions to seamlessly connect with the entire marketing technology stack. Nucleus expects these advancements, along with AI-powered marketing automation will increase campaign and touchpoint personalization to expand customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth.”

Rather than an empirical ranking of the vendors, this year’s research delivers a current snapshot of the market of what customers and vendors can expect from the marketing automation solution space for the future.

To download the full 2021 Marketing Automation Technology Value Matrix, click here.

ABOUT NUCLEUS

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in investigative ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. We deliver the numbers that drive better business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

