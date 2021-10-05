Nucleus Research’s 2021 Low Code Application Development Platform Research Shows More Companies Taking Development of Enterprise Solutions Into Their Own Hands

Appian, OutSystems, Mendix, Microsoft Power Apps and Zoho Creator Named Leaders in the LCAP Technology Matrix

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The proliferation of cloud technology is lowering the barrier to SaaS and PaaS products and driving digital transformation in companies of every size and industry. In this environment, businesses are increasingly building their own solutions to fit specific IT needs and avoid expensive third-party costs, according to Nucleus Research’s Low Code Application Development Platform (LCAP) Value Matrix 2021.

The capacity for low- and no-code tools to accelerate and lower the technical requirements of software development has disrupted the age old “buy vs. build” strategy, giving organizations a third option.

“Organizations have found a middle ground with LCAPs, where they have the support of a vendor and the tools to create solutions specific to their needs,” said Research Manager Isaac Gould. “However, customers need to be cognizant of the professional developer shortage and the specialization required by the product of their choice because the majority of LCAPs still require skilled coders for the final build-out.”

Top performing LCAP vendors differentiate their offerings with the intuitiveness of toolsets, ease of application publication, and complexity and performance of developed solutions. Leaders in this report include: Appian, OutSystems, Mendix, Microsoft Power Apps and Zoho Creator.

To produce the 2021 LCAP Value Matrix, Nucleus assessed 17 vendors in the LCAP market based on the value customers realize from the product usability and functionality of their solutions. The matrix is a snapshot of the market designed to help customers and prospects understand the value of key features.

