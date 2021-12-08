Nucleus Research Unveils Top 11 Companies to Watch in 2022

Global technology analysts identify 11 technology companies poised for significant growth and exceptional customer value in the year ahead

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleus Research announced today its top 11 leading companies expected to thrive in 2022. The featured companies have been assessed by Nucleus, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, based on their ability to execute on their strategies and continue their current momentum. With some of the featured organizations, Nucleus is optimistic for product areas that are either maturing well or strengthening an established lead. In every case, Nucleus analysts see the roadmap and product developments moving forward as aligned with the goal of providing value to customers.

In identifying the hot companies, Nucleus considered each vendor’s current market position and their potential for impressive growth, justifying inclusion based on the vendor’s momentum and recent successes: some vendors on the list typify innovative approaches or new applications of technology; other companies are on the cutting-edge of their respective markets, delivering novel technology capabilities to customers and seeking to unseat incumbent solutions.

“The 2022 Hot Companies to Watch List includes many vendors whose capabilities have become even more crucial as businesses continue to streamline processes or make transitions due to the pandemic,” said Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research.

The following organizations are featured on the 2022 list:

Blue Yonder



With Blue Yonder’s acquisition by Panasonic this year, Nucleus believes Blue Yonder, in combination with Panasonic’s proprietary technology, will provide customers with comprehensive end-to-end visibility, control, and orchestration capabilities, which enable them to optimize operations in real-time.

Cloudflare



As the vendor continues to innovate and grow, Nucleus expects Cloudflare to gain further enterprise trust and adoption, resulting in the vendor’s recognition as a hot company to watch in 2022.

Cornerstone



The recent launch of the Cornerstone Xplor platform connects learning outcomes to growth opportunities such as promotions or special projects to encourage self-driven learning and improve adoption of the system, ultimately leading to improved productivity and the potential for increased revenue opportunities.

Domo



Due to Domo’s significant enterprise adoption, ease of embedding advanced capabilities, and the comprehensive, end-to-end nature of the platform spanning the full data pipeline, the vendor is recognized as one of Nucleus’ hot companies to watch for 2022.

Incorta



Nucleus recognizes Incorta as a Hot company to watch for 2022 due to its differentiated performance for integrating, transforming, and analyzing disparate operational and financial data sources.

Informatica



Informatica’s return to public market with its October 2021 IPO (#2) raised more than $840 million with a clear purpose of expanding its cloud services efficiently and at scale.

Planful



With ongoing supply chain issues and labor shortages, Nucleus believes Planful is well-positioned to offer mid-market users the agile forecasting capabilities needed to remain competitive in today’s economy.

Stripe



Capturing the bulk of both fiat and crypto online payment traffic positions Stripe for growth and strong performance through 2022 and beyond.

Vanta



A ‘quiet’ company with minimal publicity, Vanta raised $50 million funding in May 2021 to an estimated valuation of more than one-half billion dollars.

UKG



UKG continues to invest aggressively in its HCM and WFM strategy and is well-positioned to continue strong growth into 2022.

Zoho



Zoho has a demonstrated history of delivering high value across deployment sizes and industries, and its low cost and rapid average deployment time (days to weeks, not months to years) make it a lower risk investment for companies looking to test a capability or workflow.

For the full ‘Hot Companies to Watch in 2022’ list and analysis, click here.

About Nucleus Research



Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

