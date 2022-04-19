Home Business Wire Nucleus Research Unveils 2022 Workforce Technology Management Value Matrix
Business Wire

Nucleus Research Unveils 2022 Workforce Technology Management Value Matrix

di Business Wire

Users prioritize automation, labor spend optimization as talent retention challenges persist

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Challenges attracting and retaining talent over the past 18 months are prompting workforce management (WFM) technology users to prioritize solutions that optimize labor spend while improving employee engagement and wellbeing, according to Nucleus Research’s 2022 WFM Technology Value Matrix.

The 2022 WFM Technology Value Matrix cites the ability to forecast scheduling needs as a critical capability to better optimize labor costs. Users are also demanding higher levels of functionality in areas like scheduling, employee self-service, compliance management, analytics and reporting, and labor forecasting from their technology providers.

“We continue to experience a job-seeker’s market, which is prompting organizations to seek technology solutions that do more to automate tedious processes and improve efficiency,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. “The Leaders identified in our 2022 WFM Technology Value Matrix are the ones best responding to the quickly-shifting needs of users while offering a robust mix of functionality and usability to create a strong ROI.”

Nucleus Research’s WFM Technology Value Matrix evaluated several WFM technology vendors based on usability and functionality of their solutions informed by customer and user conversations. The analysis breaks down WFM technology vendors into Leaders, Experts, Facilitators, and Core Providers:

  • Leaders: Blue Yonder, Ceridian, Infor, Reflexis (Zebra), UKG, WorkForce Software
  • Experts: ADP, Quinyx, Replicon
  • Facilitators: Paychex, Paycom, Paycor
  • Core Providers: Ascentis, Deputy, Paylocity, Verint

To access the full report, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

Contacts

Morgan Whitehead

PR@NucleusResearch.com

Articoli correlati

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KOSDAQ092190--Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., announced that the United...
Continua a leggere

Vroom Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

PP Telecommunication Ties Up with Juniper Networks to Advance Digital Transformation in East Malaysia

Business Wire Business Wire -
A Juniper powered network will offer consumers and enterprises in East Malaysia with effective and reliable connectivity to scale SARAWAK,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire