Nucleus Research Unveils 2022 Workforce Technology Management Value Matrix

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Challenges attracting and retaining talent over the past 18 months are prompting workforce management (WFM) technology users to prioritize solutions that optimize labor spend while improving employee engagement and wellbeing, according to Nucleus Research’s 2022 WFM Technology Value Matrix.

The 2022 WFM Technology Value Matrix cites the ability to forecast scheduling needs as a critical capability to better optimize labor costs. Users are also demanding higher levels of functionality in areas like scheduling, employee self-service, compliance management, analytics and reporting, and labor forecasting from their technology providers.

“We continue to experience a job-seeker’s market, which is prompting organizations to seek technology solutions that do more to automate tedious processes and improve efficiency,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. “The Leaders identified in our 2022 WFM Technology Value Matrix are the ones best responding to the quickly-shifting needs of users while offering a robust mix of functionality and usability to create a strong ROI.”

Nucleus Research’s WFM Technology Value Matrix evaluated several WFM technology vendors based on usability and functionality of their solutions informed by customer and user conversations. The analysis breaks down WFM technology vendors into Leaders, Experts, Facilitators, and Core Providers:

Leaders : Blue Yonder, Ceridian, Infor, Reflexis (Zebra), UKG, WorkForce Software

: Blue Yonder, Ceridian, Infor, Reflexis (Zebra), UKG, WorkForce Software Experts : ADP, Quinyx, Replicon

: ADP, Quinyx, Replicon Facilitators : Paychex, Paycom, Paycor

: Paychex, Paycom, Paycor Core Providers: Ascentis, Deputy, Paylocity, Verint

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

