Nucleus Research Releases 2024 WorkForce Management Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Marked by ongoing consolidation of technology infrastructures, organizations of all sizes and industries are prioritizing keeping cost control.

“The complexity of WFM operations makes functionality that optimizes staffing, scheduling, and other day-to-day operations crucial to avoiding costs associated with unplanned overtime and turnover,” said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. “Usability is equally, if not more important, as adoption is traditionally more of a challenge when managing dispersed hourly and frontline workforces.”

Over the last year, vendors have focused investments on AI and machine learning, specifically around forecasting capabilities and the introduction of Generative AI-powered virtual assistants. Leading vendors are also investing in quality-of-life enhancements for frontline workers, such as the ability to declare shift preferences in addition to availability.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Blue Yonder, Dayforce, Infor, UKG Pro WFM, WorkForce Software, and Zebra Technologies.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Legion, Logile, Replicon (Deltek), and Quinyx.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include isolved, Paychex, Paycor, and TCP Software.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are ADP, Deputy, Nice WFM, Paycom, Paylocity, and Verint.

