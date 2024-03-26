Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Salesforce Automation Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the SFA market include Creatio, Microsoft, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–With the increasing maturity of broader CRM technologies, Salesforce Automation (SFA) tools have become more significant in their role of streamlining and enhancing the sales process.

“Salesforce Automation technology encompasses capabilities that are critical for the modern salesforce, including lead, contact, and opportunity management, sales forecasting, workflow automation, reporting and analytics, mobile accessibility, and seamless integration capabilities,” said Senior Analyst Cameron Marsh. “This functionality is designed to streamline the sales process, enabling sales teams to manage and convert leads more effectively, prioritize their efforts, and tailor customer interactions for optimal outcomes.”

Leading vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are focusing on both usability and functionality, emphasizing criteria such as ease of use, customization, integration with existing systems, scalability to accommodate growth, mobile applications, comprehensive analytics without the need for add-ons, quality of customer support, and the availability of industry-specific features. Recent advancements in AI have further propelled the significance of SFA technologies.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Creatio, Microsoft, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include NexJ, Oracle, SAP, and X2Engine.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Acumatica, HubSpot, Keap, and Monday.com.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Maximizer Software, Pegasystems, and Zendesk.

