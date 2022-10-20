Nucleus Research Releases 2022 Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the talent acquisition space include Cegid, ClearCompany, Greenhouse Software, iCIMS, and Zoho Recruit.

MIAMIMIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–As the economy slows, organizations are paying closer attention to cost areas. Talent acquisition vendors are responding by investing in functionality that delivers the greatest value. Nucleus expects consolidation in the market as large vendors advance while niche players struggle for business survival.

“Even with changes in the work landscape, we’ve found organizations are still continuing to prioritize talent acquisition,” said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. “This highlights the importance of investing in technology that adds efficiency to sourcing, recruiting, candidate management, hiring, and onboarding processes.”

Over the past 12 months, leading vendors have focused investment in in-demand capabilities, such as recruitment marketing, skill matching, and candidate engagement. Nucleus expects an overall increase in automated sourcing, recruitment marketing, candidate search, skill matching, and candidate assessment functionality.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Cegid, ClearCompany, Greenhouse Software, iCIMS, and Zoho Recruit.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include BambooHR, Jobvite, Lever, SilkRoad, and SmartRecruiters.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Eightfold, HireEZ, JobSync, and Pandologic.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are HireVue, Modern Hire, and Workable.

To download the full 2022 Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix, click here.

