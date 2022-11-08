Nucleus Research Releases 2022 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Leaders in the embedded analytics space include Domo, Infor Birst, Oracle, Sisense, and Tableau

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The embedded analytics market has seen substantial growth over the last year as organizations look to embed analytics capabilities to differentiate their product and boost customer experiences.

“Organizations are increasingly turning to embedded analytics to improve operational efficiency, strengthen revenue streams, and inform various business processes,” said Senior Analyst Alexander Wurm. “To support this broadening adoption, embedded analytics providers compete to deliver highly usable services to empower analysts, creators, and end-consumers.”

Leading vendors in this year’s Value Matrix are investing in complete cloud services to enable data discovery, modeling, reporting, and visualization creation within external applications and compete to deliver highly usable services to empower analysts, creators, and end-consumers.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Domo, Infor Birst, Oracle, Sisense, and Tableau.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include GoodData, Logi Analytics, and Looker.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Microsoft Power BI, Yellowfin, and Zoho.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Cumul.io, Qrvey, and Toucan Toco.

To download the full 2022 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

