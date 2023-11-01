NUBURU Appoints Brian Knaley as new CEO

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced the appointment of Brian Knaley as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dr. Mark Zediker, who has left the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Knaley has also joined NUBURU’s Board of Directors upon assuming the role.

Mr. Knaley, who had served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since February 2022, has over 25 years of experience in finance and operations. Prior to joining NUBURU, Mr. Knaley served as the chief financial officer of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), a provider of controlled environmental solutions, and as chief financial officer of Proximo Medical LLC, a start-up specializing in the commercialization of medical devices. He also served as senior vice president and interim chief financial officer of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY), a global manufacturer of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems. Mr. Knaley holds a BA in Accounting from Thomas More College and is a licensed CPA in the State of Ohio.

“NUBURU’s Board is focused on transforming the Company to support the commercialization of our technology. As such, we are pleased to appoint Brian as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. He is an accomplished and respected leader with profound expertise in scaling and operating public companies. We are confident he is the right person to lead NUBURU’s next phase of growth,” said Ron Nicol, Executive Chairman, NUBURU. “I look forward to working with Brian in his new role as CEO, as well as the rest of the Board and NUBURU leadership, to lead the Company into a successful future. I also want to thank Mark for his tireless work in setting the foundation for NUBURU.”

Brian Knaley, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU, commented: “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead NUBURU’s next phase of growth, working with the Board, Ron and my management team to deliver sustainable value and results as a public company. We have a great foundation in our cutting-edge blue laser technology and along with the excellent NUBURU team we will execute on the vast commercial opportunities ahead of us.”

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

