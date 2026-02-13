NUBURU Activates Q1 2026 Production Ramp for 40 High-Power Blue Laser Systems, Marking Scalable Industrial Execution Under Defense Platform Strategy

~$850,000 Production Activation Demonstrates Revenue Reactivation and Scalable Industrial Execution Under NUBURU’s Defense Transformation Plan

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BURU #LYOCON--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense & Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced the activation of its Q1 2026 structured production ramp through its wholly owned operating subsidiary Lyocon S.r.l., following a previously awarded contract valued at approximately $850,000.

The order consists of 40 high-power 450nm blue laser systems for Dutch agritech automation company Trabotyx, including:

24 units – 100W systems

16 units – 200W systems

The principal manufacturing and delivery cycle is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 and represents the first fully structured production cadence under NUBURU’s reactivated blue-laser industrial platform.

Industrial Execution Supporting Defense Platform Strategy

While deployed within the agritech vertical, the order provides operational validation of Lyocon’s scalable 450nm high-power laser architecture — a core technological pillar of NUBURU’s broader non-kinetic and directed-energy strategy.

The platform enables:

Concentrated energy delivery in compact configurations

Modular scalability between 100W and 200W systems

High-precision targeting capability

Integration within automated and AI-driven operational systems

Importantly, the Q1 2026 production ramp establishes a repeatable manufacturing framework, strengthening supply chain readiness, quality control standardization, assembly throughput, and deployment discipline.

Commercial deployments in civilian markets provide performance validation and industrial scale that are strategically relevant to mission-critical and security-oriented applications.

As the Company continues to build its integrated Defense & Security ecosystem, structured industrial output serves as a measurable step in reinforcing operational discipline and revenue reactivation.

Management Commentary

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and Executive Director of Lyocon, stated:

“ This Q1 2026 production ramp reflects disciplined execution under our transformation strategy. Structured manufacturing cycles are foundational to building credible non-kinetic and directed-energy capabilities. Delivering under repeatable industrial programs strengthens our operational foundation and supports the progressive expansion of our Defense & Security platform.”

Paola Zanzola, Executive Director of Lyocon, added:

“ Following a rigorous validation phase with the customer in 2025, we are now executing under a defined production program. The flexibility between 100W and 200W configurations underscores the modularity of our architecture and its suitability for advanced automated systems. This delivery cycle represents an important operational milestone for Lyocon.”

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense & Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. (“Lyocon”) an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU’s reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page - Lyocon.

