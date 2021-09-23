NuArca Labs Debuts First-Ever Event Ticketing NFT Platform Marketplace for Miami Crypto Conference

Blockchain-built NFT Ticket Platform to Power



Virtual and In-Person Experience for Conference Attendees Nov.10-12, 2021

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuArca Labs, the NFT division of NuArca, the global blockchain and AI solutions leader for the FinTech, Energy, and Consumer Identity Security Industries, announced today that it has partnered with the Miami Crypto Experience to offer a Dynamic, Direct to Consumer Ticket Platform. This solution will enable both in-person and online events with an included digital wallet for fast, secure, and seamless entry – the first of its kind to be purpose-built and launched to support major live and metaverse events.

The NuArca Labs NFT Ticketing Platform will make attendee entry to the in-person venues and online metaverses at the November 10-12th Crypto Experience event as seamless as scanning a QR code from a digital wallet. The ability to utilize NFTs for ticketing at industry, sports, and entertainment events offers both the ticketholder and the organization, league or sponsor a far greater range of benefits and data streams to better experience, optimize and share both live and curated content.

“NuArca Labs is proud to launch Dynamic NFT Tickets, the next phase of blockchain’s capabilities, at the Miami Crypto Experience, an event at the forefront of our industry,” said Todd Cooper, CEO of NuArca. “We believe the scale and simplicity of this cutting-edge platform will be appreciated and advanced at this key insider forum. Providing attendees with NFT tickets allows for immutable ownership, security, as well as the ability to creatively communicate the event’s brand, all within a collectible digital token that can be extended across music, sporting, business ticketing events and beyond.”

The Miami Crypto Experience in-person and online event will bring crypto, community and fun together in Miami for one unforgettable experience. It will be three days of invaluable education, interaction, and fun with over 25 workshops, 7 key industry speakers, and over 40 core industry vendors discussing the current and future of global crypto currencies, marketplaces, business opportunities, and much more.

Bruno Sessions Co-Founder of Miami Crypto Experience stated, “This combination of an in-person venue and a virtual metaverse was exactly the approach that Miami Crypto Experience needed to reach our international attendees who could not be physically present in Miami. NuArca’s NFT Ticketing Platform aligns with our mission to provide all attendees, from newbies to Crypto Pros, a fun and functional experience given its ability to use the same entry system for both in-person and online as well as enabling fans to buy in those environments using a single digital wallet. NuArca Labs is ideal for any organization that wants to easily connect to their fans and customers on a long-term basis. Additionally, since we will be using the NuArca Labs platform for other crypto events in the future, our attendees can easily join other similar events using the same digital wallet.”

Tickets for both the in-person and online three-day event are on sale now and can be purchased at: https://www.expcrypto.io/tickets

About NuArca Labs

NuArca Labs is the dedicated NFT Platform creation and management unit of NuArca, a global leader in delivering blockchain and AI based solutions for the Fintech, Energy, and Consumer Identity Security Industries.

NuArca Lab’s Dynamic Ticketing Platform easily updates attendee information and enables live and remote in-event purchases via traditional credit cards for a seamless and convenient experience for both seller and consumer. Our purpose-built, blockchain based platform prevents fraud and controls redemption while allowing secondary market resale in a trusted and transparent forum with all tickets secured on the blockchain to verify origin and ownership. www.nuarcalabs.com

ABOUT OEM CONTENT

We create hybrid Fan Engagement Events — up to 2 million online fans. Our smartphone browser metaverse uses WebGL, Photogrammetry, Volumetric Capture, AR and Ambient Audio to create a unique branded, immersive experience. Combined with our NFT Ticketing system (Fall 2021), we offer a full turn key solution for musicians, artists and brands for new worlds and revenue models to explore. Enter The Miami Crypto Exp Metaverse at www.3dnftworld.com

ABOUT MIAMI CRYPTO EXPERIENCE

On November 10-12, 2021 the Miami Crypto Experience will be gathering thousands at the James L. Knight Center AND in a virtual world for anyone anywhere! Bringing together the best crypto has to offer, online and offline events are focused on building a supportive community and creating an educational setting in the fun and beautiful city of Miami for an unforgettable experience. For more information and to purchase tickets for the event https://www.expcrypto.io/

Contacts

David Cutler



NuArca Labs Partnerships 617-331-7852 david@nuarca.com