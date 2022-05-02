Nu Holdings Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date and the Final Lock-up Release

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with first quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

Further to the foregoing, the Company announced today that Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has agreed to the modification of the final lock-up release date with respect to all of the Company’s ordinary shares (including in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts) held by the Company’s shareholders, including certain officers and directors of the Company, that were subject to lock-up agreements entered into in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The final lock-up release will now take effect on May 17, 2022, so it coincides with Nu’s earnings release, and is not made in connection with any offering.

This press release is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Earnings Release



Monday, May 16, 2022



Time: After Market Close

Conference Call



Monday, May 16, 2022



Time: 6:00 p.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. BRT

Register for the Conference Call



Please click here to pre-register for this conference call.



Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

To participate through telephone, please dial



1-866-652-5200 (U.S. domestic)



1-412-317-6060 (International)

About Nu Holdings

Nu is one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms, serving almost 54 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. As one of the leading technology companies in the world, Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NU) and its BDRs trade on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3: NUBR33).

