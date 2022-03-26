NTx Awarded Core Patent for Proprietary In Vitro Cell-Free Expression System

The new U.S. patent covers NTx’s inventive in vitro cell-free expression system that overcomes the cost and timeline challenges faced by traditional systems

RIO RANCHO, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NTx—NTx, a bioinformatics and biomanufacturing company advancing cell free, continuous flow manufacturing solutions for medical products and material sciences, today announced that it has been awarded U.S. Patent 11,136,586 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The technology relates to an in vitro cell-free expression system incorporating an innovative inorganic polyphosphate-based energy regeneration system that solves for the common roadblocks around speed, scalability and cost.

While cell-free expression, or in vitro translation systems could offer many advantages to researchers, several obstacles around speed and scale of other systems have limited their use as a protein production technology. NTx’s proprietary, cell-free biomanufacturing platform was developed to address those challenges and improve patient access to innovative, protein based medical products and treatments. This patent helps strengthen NTx’s protection of its proprietary technology and secure its market potential.

“Our patented technology utilizes natural materials and results in longer reaction durations and higher yields of subject expression products, such as proteins, which expedites the process of therapeutic development, all at a lower price point,” said Dr. Alex Koglin, co-founder, CEO and CSO of NTx. “Earning this patent is a strong testament to the power of our technology and its potential to transform the development and distribution of vaccines and therapeutics.”

The patent relates to aspects of NTx’s cell-free expression system. The NTx system includes all the cell-free reaction components necessary for the in vitro transcription/translation mechanism, amino acids, nucleotides, and metabolic components necessary for protein synthesis. The patent also describes a device for in vitro cell-free gene expression and an innovative inorganic polyphosphate-based energy regeneration system that may be incorporated into diagnostic applications and/or assays.

To learn more about NTx and its proprietary platform, please visit: https://www.ntxbio.com.

About NTx

NTx is a bioinformatics and biomanufacturing company that advances medical products and material sciences with cell-free, innovative biomanufacturing solutions. The company is commercializing its biomanufacturing systems NTxpress®, NTxscribe® and the bioinformatics platform, DruID, for the discovery of natural products. NTx’s proprietary continuous-flow, fully recombinant, in vitro, cell-free transcription system utilizes hollow fiber bioreactors to support the growing demand for mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. NTx’s biomanufacturing processes can easily be scaled to meet fluctuating supply needs so that companies can increase and streamline production as they respond to changing global demands. For more information, please visit: https://www.ntxbio.com

