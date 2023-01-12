<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NTT Joins U.S. Government Public-Private Cybersecurity Initiative JCDC

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Corporation (NTT) is pleased to announce its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to further strengthen the U.S. government focus on cybersecurity and boost resilience internationally.

Established by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2021, JCDC is a leader in integrated public-private sector cyber defense planning, cybersecurity information fusion, and dissemination of cyber defense guidance to reduce risk to critical infrastructure and National Critical Functions. The collaboration between NTT and the JCDC allows NTT to harness its collective global expertise and resources, which will help better protect critical information networks and enable the member organizations to respond more effectively to cyber incidents. Likewise, NTT will benefit from information received from other JCDC members.

“Based on our existing collaborative and trusted relationship with CISA and the U.S. government, we are honored to join the JCDC bringing a unique perspective from Asia and sharing NTT’s global experience and deep expertise in leadership and security,” said Akira Shimada, NTT’s President & CEO. “While the global cybersecurity environment will remain uncertain for the foreseeable future, collaboration among cybersecurity industry leaders and government leaders is needed not only in the U.S. but also internationally to protect against cyberattacks that threaten the critical infrastructure systems upon which our daily lives depend.”

NTT will continue to solve social issues by fully utilizing its various management resources and capabilities, including Research and Development (R&D), Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure, and personnel. The company will also collaborate with its partners to promote digital transformation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for resolving social issues.

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt

About JCDC

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC.

