NTT Electronics starts shipping 400G coherent co-package device for 400ZR/ZR+ operation

NTT Electronics starts shipping 400G coherent co-package device (CPD) samples implemented with integration of 64Gbaud Digital Signal Processor (DSP) die and silicon photonics PIC having optical modulator and receiver.

Very small dimension package offers larger assembly space than discrete components for applications such as 0dBm output small form factor coherent pluggable module.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Electronics announced delivery of samples of 400G coherent co-packaged device (ExaLIGHT 400) for 400ZR/ZR+ optical transceivers. It consists of integrated dies of NTT Electronics’ ExaSPEED 400-R DSP and Silicon photonics based Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA 2.0) in a single package, which can be controlled by firmware for optimal performance. The package is non-hermetic and TEC-free and utilizes reflowable solder in BGA configuration to achieve 30% reduction in overall dimension compared to discreet design. ExaLIGHT 400 CPD eliminates the complexity of PCB design for supporting high speed signals between discrete DSP and coherent optics and simplifies module development. Furthermore, it creates additional space inside a small form factor pluggable module which is essential to integrate EDFA for 0dBm output power applications. NTT Electronics is pleased to be collaborating with key industry interconnect and optical transceiver suppliers, as part of its role to support the development of this innovative technology.

“ The Coherent co-packaged device is an attractive offering for us, as a pluggable module provider. Its compactness is beneficial for small form factor module designs, and we’re also able to achieve better production yields than discrete components. We believe these features of coherent co-packaged devices will help us further development of efficient coherent pluggable modules,” said Joseph Chon, Director of Coherent Technology & Product Line Management, Molex.

“ Pluggable coherent module assembly can be greatly simplified by simply combining ExaLIGHT 400 CPD with tunable Lasers. Its compactness and unified software design kit (SDK) for both DSP and COSA greatly reduce our customer’s development time of coherent pluggable modules,” said Tatsuhito Suzuki, NTT Electronics Executive Vice President and General Manager of Broadband System & Device Business Group. “ Coherent CPD technology is a significant milestone for development of coherent pluggable modules. NTT Electronics continues to provide innovative solutions for key components to our valued partners”, he added.

Currently, samples of CPD are being provided to early access partners.

