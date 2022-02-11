Home Business Wire NTT DATA Named 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year
NTT DATA Named 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdobeNTT DATA, a leading global IT services provider, today announced it has been recognised as Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year for UK & Ireland at the 2022 Adobe Digital Experience partner awards. The awards honour companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe’s business and have had a significant impact on customer success.


The Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year is given to the UK & Ireland partner who has demonstrated exceptional cloud-first client implementations, strong collaboration with Adobe Customer Solutions, and dedication towards growing the Adobe Experience Platform Practice.

Mike Jones, VP, Partners & Alliances at NTT DATA UK said “The Adobe partner space is highly competitive, so to be recognised as Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year for UK & Ireland is an incredible achievement.

“Adobe is one of our key strategic alliances in the region and we’ve been thrilled to watch the relationship grow over the past few years. NTT DATA has progressed its partner status from silver, to gold and was recently awarded platinum status in recognition of NTT DATA’s collaboration and commitment to excellence. Through the partnership we’ve delivered some exceptional customer experiences, particularly in the telecoms space and are now actively working on a number of Adobe Experience Platform implementations around the world.”

Sarah Gunderson, Director Partner Sales UKI/MEA at Adobe added, “NTT DATA demonstrated strong collaboration with Adobe Customer Solutions by delivering exceptional cloud-first client implementations. They have demonstrated their continued dedication toward growing their Adobe Experience Platform practice and were therefore the obvious choice to win the Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year for UK & Ireland. We very much look forward to continuing our global strategic partnership with NTT DATA to deliver impact for customers.”

NTT DATA, which is a platinum Adobe partner – the highest level of partnerships – places a strong emphasis on its Adobe relationship, ensuring staff are thoroughly trained in the technology and placing the partnership at the heart of its go-to-market strategy. NTT DATA helps develop innovative business and IT solutions for some of the most respected organisations in the public and private sectors across areas such as consulting, cloud solutions, business intelligence, analytics, and big data.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

