NTT DATA Appoints Seelan Nayagam as Asia Pacific CEO

Nayagam brings over two decades of leadership experience in technology services, regional expertise, client success and driving sustainable growth.

His career spans executive positions at DXC Technology, IBM and CSC.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced the appointment of Seelan Nayagam as the new Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific at NTT DATA, Inc., effective March 16, 2026, based in Singapore. Nayagam succeeds John Lombard and will report directly to NTT DATA, Inc. President and CEO, Abhijit Dubey.

Nayagam brings over two decades of leadership experience in driving digital transformation, enterprise technology services and sustainable growth across Asia Pacific and global markets.

Nayagam joins NTT DATA from DXC Technology where he led operations across Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, accountable for multi-billion-dollar revenue, profitability, strategy, portfolio diversification and governance. He spearheaded digital and cloud transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 clients, enabling modernization and resilience, critical in today’s fast-moving environment. Previously, he held senior roles at CSC and IBM. Leading IBM’s Asia Pacific Application Management portfolio, Nayagam drove significant business growth and transformed the sales discipline across more than 20,000 team members.

“Seelan’s executive leadership and wealth of experience in driving digital transformation comes at a pivotal time as we partner with our clients to deliver solutions for their transformation journeys in the era of AI,” said Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. “His strong track record in delivering profitable growth through strategic client initiatives will play a key role in accelerating our growth and innovation across the Asia Pacific region. We’re delighted to welcome Seelan to NTT DATA as we deliver on our mission to accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation.”

Dubey added, “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank John Lombard for his excellent leadership during his many years with our company, which was instrumental in helping NTT DATA transform and setting the stage for future success. We all wish him well in the future.”

“I am very excited to be joining NTT DATA, Inc. on March 16th as part of Abhijit Dubey’s management team. The company is going through an incredible transformation to lead in the AI era. It will be an honour to lead the Asia Pacific team and further drive client success and sustainable growth across the region,” said Seelan Nayagam. “I cannot wait to get started, meet our clients, partners and colleagues and help drive the next era of digital and AI transformation.”

Nayagam holds a B.Sc. with honours in Computer Science and Accounting from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centres as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com

Media Contact

Hotwire Global

nttdata@hotwireglobal.com