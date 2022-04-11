NTT DATA Appoints Christopher Merdon as Group President of Public Sector Business

Tim Conway retires after dedicating 30 years to serving the public sector industry

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITservices—NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced Christopher J. Merdon has been promoted to Group President, Public Sector for NTT DATA Services, based on his nearly 28 years’ experience providing innovative technology services to government and education entities. Merdon will replace Tim Conway, who is retiring July 31, 2022, after working at NTT DATA for the past 12 years. Conway has served the public sector for the past 30 years and has won numerous awards for his work improving government services and his commitment to technology innovation in the public sector. In Conway’s time as Group President, NTT DATA’s Public Sector business grew to over $1 billion in revenue.

Merdon joined NTT DATA’s Public Sector team in 2016 and was promoted to Divisional President in August 2020. In his former role, he led a team of 1,500 professionals in support of state and local governments as well as education institutions. Merdon and his team have won two NTT DATA Grand Awards, one for helping the New York City Department of Education continue serving students in the COVID-19 pandemic’s early stages, and the other for outstanding support to the Texas Department of Transportation. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Affiliated Computer Services (now part of Xerox), JP Morgan and served as CIO of a government organization.

“In my years serving the public sector, I’ve seen the industry evolve and am excited about the digital transformation taking place,” said Merdon. “Just as we have helped governments like the New York City Department of Education and the Texas Department of Transportation, we are committed and well poised to continue delivering the digital and technology capabilities needed for our clients in this space.”

“It has been an honor to serve this community for the past 30 years and I am extremely proud of the accomplishments we’ve achieved during my time at NTT DATA,” said Tim Conway, Group President, NTT DATA Services. “Christopher Merdon’s experience and time with the company have shown him to be a fair and determined leader – the entire leadership team has the utmost confidence he’s the right person to lead NTT DATA Public Sector as we continue to support mission success through digital transformation.”

In his new position, Merdon will be responsible for driving NTT DATA’s business to deliver technology-enabled solutions to federal, state and local governments in the United States, Canada and Australia.

