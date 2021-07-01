NTT Data Announces a New Personalised Data Experience for the 149th Open

Fans of The Open will have access to the “Live Data Stream” and the personalised “My Newsfeed” this year thanks to NTT DATA’s technology

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data–Today, NTT DATA announced a new personalised data experience for The 149th Open in 2021. Through the use of progressive sports technology and advanced analytics, spectators will have access to a live data stream and a personalised AI-enhanced newsfeed, providing a second screen accompaniment that will enhance their viewing experience.

NTT DATA has worked in partnership with The R&A, organisers of The Open, as a Patron of the event since 2013, leveraging the latest technology innovations to create a data experience for golf fans each year. In 2014, the NTT DATA Wall was launched, displaying detailed analytics from across the course on a huge media installation and ensuring spectators could keep up to date with the latest developments in the action.

In 2020, NTT DATA partnered with The R&A to create The Open For The Ages, a unique virtual event held after coronavirus restrictions meant The Open in 2020 was cancelled. The virtual championship pitted golfing greats from the past 50 years against one another, with the winner decided by the combination of a fan vote and an analysis of all the scorecard and historic data from The Open since 1970.

With the Championship returning this year, the technology behind The NTT DATA Wall will be used to create a new “Data Experience”. Fans will be able to track their favourite golfers via the personalised “My Newsfeed”, providing real-time updates on players, scores, and shots as they occur. Alongside the newsfeed will be the “Live Data Stream”, which displays the analysis of the 8 billion data points generated during the Championship These assets will be made available on The Open website during the tournament (15th -18th July) and will also be accessible via the official Open app. At Royal St George’s Golf Club, a new NTT DATA experience feed will be available on screens around the course such as pavilion and hospitality suite, providing an alternative to the live TV feed.

John Espley, Director of Commercial Partnerships, The R&A, commented: “After the disappointment of having to cancel The Open last year, it’s been our priority to make The 149th Open as engaging an experience as possible for fans. By leveraging the latest technologies, we’re able to bring a significant level of personalisation, allowing fans to follow their favourite golfers in the greatest detail.

“The NTT DATA Wall has been a huge part of The Open since 2014, and I’m delighted that for the first time we can take the knowledge that created The Wall and make it virtual to create an even more engaging digital experience for fans.”

Walter Ruffinoni, CEO of NTT DATA EMEA, commented: “NTT DATA has been a proud Patron of The Open for a number of years. Last year’s collaboration on The Open For The Ages, during the most testing of circumstances, stands as testament to the strength of our partnership.

“This year provides us with the opportunity to give fans an unprecedented data experience. As we take our first tentative steps towards the return of live events, it’s our priority to give fans the most immersive experience possible. Technology has the potential to bring fans closer to the sports they love, and I can think of no better place to explore this innovation than at Royal St. George’s.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About The Open

The 149th Open will be played at Royal St George’s Golf Club from 15-18 July 2021.

The Open is golf’s original championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international Major Championship with qualifying events on every continent. For one week each year, the pursuit of the famous Claret Jug trophy is the focus of the sporting world, followed globally by millions of fans.

Staged by The R&A, The Open delivers an annual economic benefit of up to £100 million to its host region, while the Championship’s commercial success supports the development of the game, worldwide.

