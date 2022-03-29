NTT DATA Acquires Vectorform to Expand its Digital Strategy, Innovation and Design Thinking Capabilities

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Mergers—NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has acquired Vectorform, a digital transformation and innovation company based in Detroit. Vectorform further builds NTT DATA’s commitment to expanding its global digital engineering and design capabilities and helping to accelerate clients’ current and future digital transformation programs.

“Vectorform’s multidisciplinary expertise brings a collaborative, thought-provoking and inspiring fusion of engineering and design that reimagines the end user experience,” said Wayne Busch, Group President of NTT DATA Services’ Consulting and Digital Transformation Services. “As part of the NTT DATA family, this approach will be accelerated by ongoing R&D investments and global scale.”

Vectorform adds to NTT DATA’s successful 2021 acquisition of Nexient by strengthening its digital application development and modernization capabilities adding innovation and design, customer experience (CX) and product development services. Vectorform’s 80 team members will join NTT DATA’s consulting and digital transformation business.

“As we’ve evaluated growth opportunities to expand our value to clients, NTT DATA clearly has the collaborative mindset that embraces and nurtures our unique value,” said Jason Vazzano, CEO and Co-Founder of Vectorform.

“We’ll continue to be a strategic tip of the spear capability to help clients develop more intimate and valuable relationships with their customers. Our integration with NTT DATA allows us to scale our impact and delivery,” said Kurt Steckling, CEO and Co-Founder of Vectorform.

Vectorform’s unique approach to connecting multiple industries will complement NTT DATA’s existing depth in automotive, energy and manufacturing and will expand on NTT DATA’s next generation of capabilities including IoT, immersive and smart technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vectorform to NTT DATA. They are part of our multi-year strategy to drive the next phase of our digital transformation in the market,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, NTT DATA Services. “With our legacy of client-centricity and acquisitions of great companies like Acorio, Nexient and Hashmap, we have the mindset and full suite of capabilities to deliver the outcomes our clients vitally need.”

Vectorform is a proprietary platform designed to help organizations invent digital products and better CX. With over 20 years of tested experience and a multidisciplinary team of inventors, creatives and technologists Vectorform helps organizations define the future of their business and solve complex problems to build beyond an idea.

About Vectorform

Vectorform is a digital transformation and innovation company, headquartered in Royal Oak, MI. Vectorform invents digital products and experiences for the world’s leading brands, focusing on life, movement, and energy ecosystems. Vectorform’s strategic consulting and digital product development groups pioneer critical initiatives across IoT, Emerging and Immersive, Intelligent Computing, and Core Digital technologies. Our work helps companies define the future and solve complex problems to get there. Invent with us at vectorform.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

