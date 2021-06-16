NTS Wins the 2021 ACG Innovation Growth Award

Company’s Commitment to Innovative Testing Key to Winning the Prestigious Award





ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#60YearsofInnovation—National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leading independent provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, received the prestigious ACG Orange County Innovation Growth Award.

Every year in May, the chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in Orange County recognizes and honors a select group of companies who have demonstrated outstanding growth in nine different categories. Winners were announced during the 26th Annual ACG Orange County Awards on June 10. Approximately 150 people attended the in-person outdoor 2021 event.

“We are honored to have received the ACG Innovation Growth award, and to be recognized as a leading Orange County company,” said NTS COO Hector Paez. “Established in 1961, we are celebrating 60 years of innovation as a pioneer in the testing industry. Receiving the 2021 innovation award affirms our trailblazing history along with our 2021 focus of innovative testing,” he continued. “We’re proud to celebrate our employees for this accomplishment. Our culture allows us to remain as the industry’s most innovative testing company because every person in the organization is 100 percent dedicated to delivering innovation, efficiency, and quality to our customers in all aspects of our business,” Paez added.

The ACG is a global network, which includes more than 100,000 members across 59 chapters worldwide. With corporate headquarters in Orange County, CA, the ACG OC selected NTS as the 2021 winner of the Innovation Growth Award. As an award winner, the ACG OC will highlight NTS’s achievement in the Orange County Business Journal.

About National Technical Systems

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests.

Operating through a network of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 8,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.

