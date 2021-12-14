NR Finance México Selects Linedata Ekip360 to Support Management of Its Contract Financing

Through this partnership, Linedata reinforces its deployment strategy in Latin America

PARIS & MEXICO & TORONTO & SEATTLE & MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services, today announced that NR Finance México (NRFM), Mexico’s leading automotive financing company, has chosen Linedata to manage its complete back office retail and leasing business for the automotive brands within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Leveraging Linedata’s integration capabilities and with support from the team at NRFM, Linedata Ekip360 has been successfully implemented.

Established in Mexico in 2003, NRFM develops innovative credit solutions for private and corporate customers. As a market leader with one out of five vehicles in Mexico financed by the Company, NRFM manages a portfolio of more than 510,000 active loans, valued at 75 billion pesos.

Faced with a particularly buoyant and promising Mexican market, NRFM is modernizing its contract administration system to support projected growth and emerging technological and business challenges.

“With Linedata Ekip360, we are launching a technological transformation,” says Andre Medeiros, Managing Director of NR Finance México. As part of our ambitious “M.O.V.E. to 2022″ program, we were looking for a reliable and proven partner and solution to support our long-term development. Linedata’s team has consistently demonstrated their ability to listen to our challenges and offer relevant solutions. The Linedata team’s flexibility and responsiveness have been invaluable as we worked through the implementation of such a key technological solution for our business.”

“Linedata is very pleased to count NR Finance México amongst our new customer base and we value the trust they are placing in us. By providing state-of-the-art technological solutions for the management of their back office, we are helping NR Finance México increase their competitive position while also solidifying our influence as a software provider in their industry,” adds Alain Mattei, Global Head of Lending & Leasing at Linedata.

ABOUT NR FINANCE MEXICO

As a leading automotive financing company in Mexico, NR Finance Mexico offers financing solutions for Nissan, Renault, Infiniti, Mitsubishi Motors as well as own preowned vehicles.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years’ experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata’s 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.



Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 161.0 million in 2020 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP.



linedata.com

