Now Open: U-Haul Center in Hershey Offers 1,000 Self-Storage Rooms

Grand-opening celebration currently planned for Dec. 13

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hershey at 1000 Old W. Chocolate Ave. opened on Oct. 28. Located off Highway 422, it is about a 20-minute drive from Harrisburg. It is the Company’s first owned-and-operated store in Hershey.

The property was previously home to a small business that served as a U-Haul dealer location.

The 1.79-acre lot is now home to a state-of-the-art, four-story facility with 1,000 climate-controlled storage units featuring high-tech security features at affordable price points. Drive-in load/unload bays allow for storage customers to enjoy optimal convenience and protection from the weather.

U-Haul of Hershey also offers boxes, moving supplies, and green initiatives like the Take A Box, Leave A Box program.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Download the U-Haul app to reserve storage or contact general manager Darlene Sims at (717) 566-1372.

“We are most excited to serve Hershey with this new facility,” said Kurt Hoffman, U-Haul Company of Harrisburg president. “This community’s self-storage needs have been underserved for some time. We are very pleased to bring our trusted U-Haul self-storage products to the wonderful residents here.”

A grand-opening celebration is currently planned for Dec. 13. The community is encouraged to stop by from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a free lunch (first-come basis), facility tours, U-Haul giveaways and more.

What: Grand opening celebration When: Friday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Where: U-Haul of Hershey at 1000 Old W. Chocolate Ave. Who: Open to the public Details: Free lunch (first-come basis), tours, music, giveaways

Hoffman plans to hire several friendly, service-oriented Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Hershey community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

