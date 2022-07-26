NovoDynamics Achieves HITRUST Certification for NovoHealth Dental

Risk-based, 2-year Certification Validates Company’s Commitment to Meeting Key Regulations and Protecting Sensitive Information

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIforDental—NovoDynamics, Inc., the proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, today announced that its AI-driven insurance claim support system NovoHealth Dental, running in numerous cloud and on-premise environments, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the NovoDynamics® NovoHealth® Dental platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places NovoDynamics in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification,” said NovoDynamics CEO David Rock. “The effort we have invested in this HITRUST Certification assures the payers and providers we serve, as well as the patients they serve, that NovoDynamics takes the responsibility of working with sensitive healthcare data very seriously. Earning this HITRUST Certification puts NovoHealth Dental at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that NovoDynamics has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

NovoDynamics provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that address critical healthcare challenges, save payers and providers time and money, and help improve quality of care for patients. The company’s NovoHealth Dental platform analyzes dental insurance claims in real time; delivers consistent, objective clinical assessments; helps deter fraud, waste, and abuse; and accelerates reimbursements. NovoDynamics, an In-Q-Tel portfolio company, has been applying its proven AI expertise and advanced image processing technology to solve complex problems for governments, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions since 2001. For more information, follow NovoDynamics on LinkedIn and Twitter (@NovoDynamics), or visit NovoDynamics.com.

