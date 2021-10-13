NOVO Health’s Independent Providers Take Advantage of New Cloud-Based Epic EHR Installation to Fuel Innovation and Better Patient Care

NOVO Health Technology Group, Focus Solutions and Medix Technology partner to create a cloud deployment of Epic EHR on Microsoft Azure, keeping costs affordable for clinics, patients and payers.

APPLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patients will have access to a wider range of high-quality physicians and health care providers thanks to a health records implementation launched by NOVO Health Technology Group, Focus Solutions and Medix Technology.

NOVO Health, through its subsidiary NOVO Health Technology Group, entered into an agreement with Epic to provide an integrated, comprehensive health record system to independent health care providers within the NOVO Health community. The agreement empowers independent health care providers with the quality EHR tools they need without compromising their independence.

To customize the implementation of this EHR offering for independent providers and maximize both the affordability and functionality of the offering, NOVO Health Technology Group partnered with Medix Technology and Focus Solutions. Together, they launched the full-stack, cloud-based installation of Epic using Microsoft Azure technology.

“Accessibility and affordability are key pillars of the NOVO Health platform – for both patients and providers,” Curt Kubiak, CEO of NOVO Health. “The Epic EHR and this hosting solution addresses both of those critical issues.”

Focus Solutions embraced Azure-based cloud solutions to provide NOVO Health with enhanced data flexibility and accessibility through an optimized data network topology.

For providers who participate in NOVO Health programs, data benefits will provide critical fuel for quality care, engagement and patient experience initiatives in the months and years ahead. Providers are also better positioned to further leverage tools such as Microsoft Dynamics to improve patient experience, Microsoft Power BI for advanced healthcare analytics and sharper focus on quality initiatives through the scalability of Azure. The option provides an independent provider group with a unified data center strategy inclusive of all systems – beyond their core Epic EHR.

This full-stack Epic implementation on Azure is a technology and health care industry innovation, bringing together best-of-class hardware, software and networking solutions.

“This challenging and collaborative project brought out the best in our team,” Bruce Schaumberg, Founder of Focus Solutions, said. “Having Medix (Technology) in our corner was invaluable. The best part, though, is coming together to help NOVO Health flourish and position themselves for future success and growth.”

Access to critical health information via Epic will enable providers to effectively communicate with local health systems and will dramatically reduce the time it takes to see a patient, provide a proper diagnosis and treatment plan, and return that patient to health and lifestyle.

Executing such a full-stack strategy requires a top-notch team. To support the implementation of this cutting edge solution, talent partner Medix Technology recruited and prepared over two dozen people. This team included analysts and project leaders with Epic certification.

The project to launch NOVO Health’s EHR Access Program kicked off September 2020, with the first install of its new Epic-powered solution completed in April 2021.

Medix Technology, a nationwide workforce solutions and consulting organization, brings their considerable experience with Epic implementations to ensure program success. Medix Technology will deliver project advisory services and pre-implementation planning.

“Our team was excited to bring our MedixDirect® solution model and experience in project leadership to meet the needs of NOVO Health’s unique build,” said Eric Born, Vice President of Business Development at Medix Technology. “This partnership was about creating customized solutions for scalable growth.”

Focus Solutions, a health care technology company and a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) based in Green Bay, Wis., will be hosting Epic data for the independent practices.

“We’re really excited to be able to unlock this kind of connectivity for the independent provider,” said Focus Solutions CTO Jason Lamine. “Focus Solutions is strategically positioned to assist with data analytics and interoperability solutions and help NOVO Health’s providers move the needle.”

About NOVO Health

NOVO Health represents independent groups and accredited facilities offering specialty health care solutions and related services, connecting them with employers via the NOVO Health Market. Programs include bundled payments for health care, on-site and near-site clinic services, medical tourism and travel packages, subject matter consultants, electronic health record access and ASC development and expansion services. Novohealth.com

About Focus Solutions

Focus Solutions is a healthcare technology consultancy based in Green Bay, WI. Focus serves industry-leading healthcare organizations throughout the United States specializing in bringing practical EHR, clinical workflow, data analytics, and cloud hosting solutions to the one industry we serve – health care. We are a proud Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), and our team features 27+ Certified Epic Analysts. To learn how Focus Solutions can help your organization, please visit www.focushcs.com.

About Medix Technology

As a part of the Medix family, Medix Technology provides expert IT and Epic consulting and staffing solutions. Headquartered in Chicago and with offices across the U.S., Medix Technology is not your typical staffing company. Our signature solution, MedixDirect, develops local talent for careers as Epic-certified professionals. Driven by our core purpose of positively impacting lives, we are different because we listen when others are selling. Discover the difference at www.medixteam.com.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

