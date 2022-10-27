Novata Receives Private Equity Wire 2022 U.S. Award for Best ESG Solution Provider

The award underscores Novata’s commitment to leveraging technology and uniting industry experts to enable a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism for the private markets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, today announced it received the Private Equity Wire 2022 U.S. Award for Best ESG Solution Provider. The Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories. This award is a testament to Novata’s commitment to empower private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism.

Backed by a unique consortium that includes the Ford Foundation, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Omidyar Network, and with the support of more than a dozen private equity firms and pension funds, Novata is the leading ESG data management platform built specifically for the private markets. The Novata platform provides:

a clear starting point for selecting ESG metrics

painless data collection into a secure database

insights and analytic tools to inform investment decisions.

Private Equity Wire announced the winners of the Private Equity Wire US Awards 2022, compiled in conjunction with Bloomberg, at an exclusive awards presentation ceremony and industry networking event at The University Club in New York on October 26th. Novata’s Josh Green, Lauren Peat & Suzanne Nemni attended the event to accept the award.

For the service provider categories, the short-listed firms were based on a widespread survey of more than 400 GPs and other key industry participants. Voting for the winners was then conducted through an extensive online poll of the Private Equity Wire readership over a period of several weeks.

“As we see increasing interest from our customers in implementing ESG programs that are effective, measurable and built for coming regulations, the value of data has never been greater,” said Josh Green, Novata’s Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. “This honor is additional validation that Novata’s approach to ESG can play a pivotal role in helping private equity funds comprehensively manage risk.”

Aside from Novata’s data software platform, the firm was also recognized for its commitment to uniting industry experts and thought leaders through their independent ESG Advisory Council that was established in 2022. The Novata ESG Advisory Council underscores the company’s operating principles of collaboration, working across sectors, and partnering with key subject matter experts to empower private companies and their investors to address critical ESG challenges.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Best ESG Solution Provider for the private equity industry,” said Lauren Peat, Novata’s Chief Revenue Officer. “At Novata, we are committed to solving our customers’ data challenges in order to move ESG forward in the private markets. This award is a testament to the positive ecosystem impact we are driving.”

Since Novata’s platform launch in April, Novata has also welcomed a range of private equity and credit firms to the General Partner Advisory Committee (GPAC) and has experienced significant global demand for its ESG data management platform.

To learn more about Novata and its ESG data management platform, please visit www.novata.com.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps GPs and private companies navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a unique technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting relevant metrics, clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

