Novata Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novata, a public benefit corporation and technology platform that provides private markets stakeholders with intuitive and effective Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data management solutions, today announced the addition of two executives to the Novata leadership team. Novata has appointed Meredith Binder as Chief Marketing Officer and Beth Meyer as Chief Legal Officer.

Prior to joining Novata, Meredith was the Global Head of Marketing & Customer Experience for S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. She has also held global marketing and communications roles at SNL Financial and FactSet, including a multi-year rotation in London. Meredith has a M.S., Management of Technology from Fairfield University and a B.S., Industrial Management, Graphics & Communication from Carnegie Mellon University.

Beth is joining Novata from Techstars, a global seed stage investor and accelerator, where she served as Head of Compliance & ESG. Prior to Techstars, Beth specialized in mergers and acquisitions with a focus on private equity and transactional liability insurance. With a deep passion for advancing human rights, she began her career in education and community development on the ground in the Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa, then with the World Bank Group’s Integrity Vice Presidency working in anti-corruption. Beth has a Juris Doctorate from American University’s Washington College of Law and Master’s degree in international development from American University’s School of International Service. She has a B.A. in philosophy and international relations from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Backed by a consortium that includes the Ford Foundation, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Omidyar Network, and with the support of more than a dozen private equity firms and pension funds, Novata is the leading ESG data management platform built specifically for the private markets. The Novata platform provides customers with a clear on-ramp for selecting ESG metrics, painless data collection and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions.

“I can speak for all of us at Novata that we are very pleased to have Beth and Meredith join the team on our collective mission to advance ESG in the private markets,” said Alex Friedman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Novata. “Both leaders are experts in their field and have industry knowledge and insights that will deliver great value to our clients.”

Since Novata’s successful platform launch in April, Novata has welcomed a range of private equity and credit firms to the General Partner Advisory Committee (GPAC) and has experienced significant global demand for its ESG data management platform.

“Novata already has established itself as the premier ESG data management platform for private market firms and their portfolio companies,” said Binder. “My goal is to build on that incredible foundation and enable the company to grow to the next level. I’m delighted to be part of this amazing team.”

“ESG has the capacity to drive seismic positive changes in the world – and Novata can play an integral role in making that happen,” said Meyer. “I am thrilled to join the team on our mission to drive value for our clients when it comes to ESG data collection.”

To learn more about Novata's platform offerings and to schedule a demo, please see here:

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation that enables the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata ESG solutions, technology platform and contributory database simplify the processes of selecting reporting metrics; collecting and storing relevant data; conducting analysis; and reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators.

