Novaria Group Acquires Advanced Coating

Fort Worth Company Continues to Expand Portfolio of Defense Industry Products

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novaria Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty hardware for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced its acquisition of Advanced Coating, a market-leading provider of complex surface enhancement and protection technologies and Parylene coating services. This transaction further strengthens Novaria’s robust family of aerospace and defense components and is its fourth acquisition in the last year.

Founded in 1989, Advanced Coating provides high-quality Parylene conformal coating services to the military, avionics, industrial, high-risk electronics and medical device industries. Joining Novaria’s platform will provide additional resources to support Advanced Coating’s continued growth and ability to bring innovative coating solutions to the market. Advanced Coating will continue to be based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

“The addition of Advanced Coating is another big step in the continued evolution of our business model,” Novaria CEO Bryan Perkins said. “The technology that seals and protects critical system components from hazardous and harsh environments is vital to aerospace and defense, which makes Advanced Coating a natural fit for the Novaria family.”

“Advanced Coating brings deep specialized expertise that we look forward to leveraging as we continue to grow and position our business to even better and more holistically serve our valued customers,” Novaria Senior Finance Director Marc McLeroy said.

“What Advanced Coating does goes hand-in-hand with what Novaria does,” Advanced Coating President Steve Doltar said. “With its experience and dedication to partnering with innovators in the marketplace, Novaria is the right choice to help author Advanced Coating’s next chapter.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Novaria Group

Novaria Group is a privately held business focused on precision component companies that deliver optimum performance and sustainable growth within the aerospace and defense marketplace. For more information on Novaria’s business units, please visit www.novariagroup.com.

