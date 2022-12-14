<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for...
Business Wire

Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, and Chuck Ravetto, Group President, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, which is being held virtually.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

Contacts

Novanta Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:

Ray Nash

(781) 266-5137

Articoli correlati

The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of Its $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) (“Hackett” or the “Company”), a leading benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy...
Continua a leggere

Geospace Technologies Signs Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Node Rental Contract with Estimated Value of $9M

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#energyexploration--Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced a rental contract with an international marine geophysical services provider who...
Continua a leggere

CPI Card Group Announces Organizational Changes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Lane Dubin Promoted to New Role of Chief Development and Digital Officer; John Lowe Promoted to Lead End-to-End Payment Solutions; Peggy...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of Its $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender...

Business Wire