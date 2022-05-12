Novanta to Present at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Home Business Wire Novanta to Present at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference...
BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in New York, NY.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

