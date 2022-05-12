Home Business Wire Novalia Strengthens Its Executive Team With Appointment of New CEO as It...
Novalia Strengthens Its Executive Team With Appointment of New CEO as It Launches New Printed Flexible Multitouch Technology

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, England & LONDON & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Innovation–Novalia, the UK specialists in interactive touch technology, has announced the appointment of Noel McKenna as Novalia’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Noel joined the team on 1st April 2022 bringing a strong track record of business growth and scale up. His role will support Novalia’s onward development from experiential projects to new commercial volume product offerings.

Dr Kate Stone, founder of Novalia will be assuming the role of Founder CTO, allowing her to focus on the onward development of our multi-touch technologies whilst Noel will be leading commercial development and growth strategy.

After a number of years of R&D into multi-touch technology, Novalia is ready to extend its reach from experiential brand campaigns into volume production of consumer products with exciting new technology being developed in the wings.

“I am delighted to be joining Dr Stone and the rest of the Novalia team at this exciting time in the company’s development. The new multi-touch sensors are set to revolutionise the consumer electronics and interactive VR industries if early interest is anything to go by and I am looking forward to introducing this exciting tech into main-stream use in these markets.” said Mr McKenna.

Noel’s previous roles for technology companies include APT Licensing, which developed the aptX compression algorithm used in 100’s Million Bluetooth headphones and speakers worldwide. Bought by CSR PLC in 2010, it is now a part of the large Qualcomm group worldwide.

During his time as CEO of Titan IC systems, Noel guided the development of a cyber security threat detection engine for high-speed networks – it was deployed by leading cloud operators worldwide. Titan IC was acquired by Nvidia corporation in March 2020. Noel’s business development experience and leadership approach will be invaluable to the growth of Novalia.

Founded in 2006, Novalia creates flexible printed iPad-like capacitive touch controllers by combining conductive inks, print and silicon-microcontrollers to introduce interactivity, connectivity and data collection into printed items.

Novalia has created award winning, visionary smart experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands including McDonalds, Bud Light, Pizza hut, Google & Unilever, which have been seen and shared by millions.

www.novalia.co.uk

