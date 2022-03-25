Notice of Data Security Incident from CSI Laboratories

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On February 12, 2022, Cytometry Specialists, Inc. d/b/a CSI Laboratories (“CSI”) learned of a cyberattack that partially disrupted CSI’s information systems.

Upon learning of the incident, CSI immediately took steps to isolate and secure its systems and investigate the incident. As part of the investigation, on February 25, 2022, CSI determined that an unauthorized intruder acquired certain files from CSI’s systems, including documents that may have contained patient information. Since that time, we have been analyzing impacted files to understand what information may be at risk, identify affected individuals and obtain contact information, and working to provide notice to individuals and authorities, as applicable.

Some of the impacted files contained very limited patient information, such as case number, which is a unique identifier used instead of a patient’s name to identify a sample. Some impacted files contained more information, including patient name, date of birth, address, medical record number and health insurance information. None of the files contained social security number or financial account information. At this time, CSI has no facts suggesting that any of the information has been further used and in some cases, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for anyone to further use the information that was accessed.

CSI has engaged a well-known forensic investigation firm to identify the scope of the incident and assist using with securing its systems and data. CSI has carefully brought its systems back online and continues to closely monitor its network and information systems for unusual activity. CSI will continue to further improve security across its company networks and protect from unauthorized access or similar criminal activity in the future.

Individuals can call 1-833-903-3648 to determine whether their information has been compromised, and for assistance with any other questions related to this incident. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 am – 9 pm Pacific Time.

