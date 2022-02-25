Home Business Wire Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022
Business Wire

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022

di Business Wire

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The invitation can be found attached and at www.abb.com/agm.


ABB’s top priority remains protecting the health of its shareholders and employees. Despite the recent relaxation of COVID-19 protection measures, the Board of Directors therefore resolved that shareholders again will only be able to exercise their shareholder rights via the independent proxy. As a result, it unfortunately will not be possible for shareholders to attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting in person.

ABB offers its shareholders the opportunity to address questions on agenda items to the Board of Directors in writing until March 14, 2022. The Board of Directors will respond to important questions on agenda items at the Annual General Meeting and address other questions to the extent possible on ABB’s website.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live under www.abb.com/agm, starting at 10:00 am and will be conducted primarily in German. Translation into English will be available.

The voting results will be published on www.abb.com/agm shortly after the AGM.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

Contacts

ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland
Media Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com
or

Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

Articoli correlati

ABB Publishes 2021 Annual Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ABB Ltd published its 2021 annual...
Continua a leggere

Turkcell Digitalized Voice With Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Support for both VoLTE and VoNR on a common IMS core ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future...
Continua a leggere

Airgain® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AIRG #Airgain--Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Chrome Enterprise sicurezza

Chrome Enterprise, Google lancia nuove opzioni di sicurezza dal cloud

Cloud