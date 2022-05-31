Home Business Wire NotCo Success Case Study - A Start-Up that is Strategically Leveraging Artificial...
Business Wire

NotCo Success Case Study – A Start-Up that is Strategically Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drive Plant-Based Innovation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “NotCo – A Start-Up that is Strategically Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drive Plant-Based Innovation – A Success Case Study” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report details how a Latin American company has gone from start-up to unicorn status by leveraging artificial intelligence to produce meat and dairy alternatives.

It looks at how it has expanded so rapidly, both in terms of geographic markets and products launched, and the role AI had to play in that expansion and success. The report also explores how its success is derived from the fact that NotCo sits at the intersection of two themes: ethical eating and developing technology.

The correlation between COVID-19 mortality and obesity has led the UK government to look again at the national obesity crisis and find new ways to tackle it.

A crackdown on promotional offers in-store as well as online and TV advertising will mean brands need to find new ways to adapt. We also explore the underlying reasons why some reformulations succeed and why some flop; it will be vital for manufacturers to understand this ahead of legislative changes in the UK.

Scope

  • Artificial intelligence means the timescale between development and market is vastly reduced
  • Artificial intelligence also produces products that are a much better match to the real thing
  • Getting the texture and consistency right means alt-milk products like ice cream become more palatable
  • The alt-milk market is shifting away from soy-based products in Latin America and other proteins have already overtaken them in North America

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand how NotCo has leveraged AI rather than relying on conventional plant-alternative proteins
  • Learn possible ways your brand will be impacted if NotCo reaches your market-space
  • Find out where NotCo is thinking of expanding next, and with which products
  • Appreciate how the meat and dairy alternative markets are changing and evolving, particularly since the pandemic

Key Topics Covered:

  • What?
  • Why?
  • Take-outs
  • Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jniqdt

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Source Photonics Reaches Significant Milestone to Surpass 2 million 28G EML Chips Shipped

Business Wire Business Wire -
Further demonstrates industry leadership position in delivering EML laser chips with superior quality and incident free reliability WEST HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Intel Editorial: Accelerated Innovations for Sustainable, Open HPC

Business Wire Business Wire -
Intel meets insatiable computing demand with sustainability as a priority in the next era of supercomputing for all. HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Audience Platform Is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Long Ellis as SVP Client Strategy

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Long provides an added element to AP that will take us to the next level in terms of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Source Photonics Reaches Significant Milestone to Surpass 2 million 28G EML Chips Shipped

Business Wire