Notarize Places 24th on the Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022

Online notarization leader experiencing multiple years of triple digit revenue growth as it expands to into additional key verticals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Notarize, the pioneer and market leader in online notarization, has been recognized as part of the Financial Times list of ‘The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2022.’ The list is composed of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth and, out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were selected. Notarize is honored to take 24th place on the list.

Notarize is the category pioneer and market leader in online notarizations, having completed the country’s first legal online notarization, online real estate closing, online mortgage and online will. Notarize’s technology and service powers many of the digital platforms and business models that are transforming how goods and services are bought and sold today, including real estate, automotive, insurance, financial services, and more. Following multiple years of triple digit revenue growth and a collective 3,394% growth since 2017, Notarize is in hyper-growth mode and at an inflection point in the company’s maturation.

“We are honored to be recognized by Financial Times and to be in such good company on this list of transformative companies. We also believe this award is a testament to the hard work, flexibility and fortitude of our team in the last several years,” said Pat Kinsel, Notarize CEO. “Even before COVID shuttered the world, we were at the forefront of making online notarizations simpler, smarter, and safer than the paper-based alternative. When the world rushed to digitize in 2020, and industries from real estate to family law needed to transition how deals get done, Notarize was there. These are the most important transactions in our lives, and they cannot be completed without the trust that we were able to provide. As a result, we’ve seen upwards of 800% growth in some of the key industries we serve and are accelerating coming out of the pandemic.”

Since launching in 2016, Notarize has partnered with best-in-class innovators. In recent years, Notarize has established new partnerships with incredible companies like FedEx Office, Adobe, TIAA, and Transamerica, adding to their roster of widely-recognized and beloved brands like Stripe, Dropbox, Redfin, First American, Zillow, JD Power & Associates, and more. In addition to rapid revenue growth, enterprise adoption, and consumer demand, Notarize also secured a $130M Series D raise in 2021.

This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced online on April 5, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the FT website.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

Contacts

Cristin Culver



Cristin@notarize.com

Christina Roach



Mission North for Notarize



notarize@missionnorth.com