Notarize Hires Kartik Ramachandran as Company’s First CFO

Amid accelerated growth, Ramachandran joins team of seasoned executive hires to guide the remote online notarization leader’s rapid growth and expansion into additional key verticals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Notarize, the pioneer and market leader in online notarization, announced the appointment of Kartik Ramachandran as its first Chief Financial Officer. Kartik joins Notarize at an inflection point in the company’s maturation as the platform continues experiencing rapid adoption across real estate, financial services, automotive, insurance, and other industries. Kartik joins Notarize during a hyper-growth phase, including multiple years of triple-digit growth, and a recent $130M Series D raise.

Prior to joining Notarize, Kartik held numerous CFO and executive leadership positions at iconic and disruptive technology companies, including Splunk, Groupon, Activision Blizzard, and Xome, and has a long history of being at the financial helm of companies growing from hyper-growth phases through their initial public offering, and beyond. Kartik has rich experience anchoring international operations and transitioning business models to meet the demands of a digital world, and is credited for his key role leading Groupon’s IPO and in driving large-scale digital transformation at industry leaders like Splunk.

In his role at Notarize, Kartik will be responsible for guiding the company’s investments to further accelerate high-growth, innovative initiatives across the business.

“We began looking for a world-class CFO when we raised our last round, and it became clear after countless conversations with Kartik that he is both uniquely passionate and capable of building an exceptional and enduring company, has navigated the waters of nearly every scenario, and is skilled at applying high velocity, data-driven approaches to help further elevate how we serve our customers across a range of industries and verticals,” said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO of Notarize. “The best companies in the world boast finance teams that are always evolving and are passionate about understanding every aspect of the business, and we are confident that Kartik is that person who will help Notarize accomplish our near-and-long-term goals efficiently and effectively.”

“Notarize’s trajectory and the pace at which it has achieved a leadership position in a beachhead to the future of commerce is impressive to say the least. As we have adjusted to a digital-first world over the past two years especially, Notarize stands out as a model company with both the foresight and capability to seamlessly serve rapidly evolving enterprise and consumer needs,” said Kartik Ramachandran, Notarize’s newly-appointed CFO. “I look forward to helping further accelerate the reach of Notarize’s innovative products that are helping eliminate friction and improve trust in executing transactions worldwide.”

Notarize had also made additional key executive hires in the last year, including Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Kalscheur, Chief Technology Officer Derek Knudsen, and Chief People Officer David Razon.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

Contacts

Cristin Culver



Cristin@notarize.com

Christina Roach



Mission North for Notarize



notarize@missionnorth.com