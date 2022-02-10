Home Business Wire NorthState Expanding its 100% Fiber-Optic Network into Alamance, Guilford, Orange and Wayne...
NorthState Expanding its 100% Fiber-Optic Network into Alamance, Guilford, Orange and Wayne Counties

More than 53,000 additional families and businesses will have access to ultra-fast, gig-speed internet in 2023.

HIGH POINT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a rapidly continuing expansion of its ultra-high-speed fiber internet service, NorthState announced upcoming growth into new communities of Alamance, Guilford, Orange, and Wayne Counties in North Carolina, adding more than 53,000 homes and businesses and more than 800 miles of fiber to its network in 2023.

“We are so excited to bring ultra-high-speed fiber internet to these North Carolina communities,” NorthState CEO Diego Anderson said, “NorthState will make additional announcements as we continue the expansion of our future-proof network. We are also committed to supporting our entire footprint with 100% fiber-to-the-home access, a project that is underway and planned for completion next year.”

NorthState’s fiber-optic network will be available to approximately 39,000 addresses in Alamance County and neighboring Guilford and Orange Counties including the towns of Burlington, Gibsonville, Elon, Whitsett and Mebane as well as many surrounding communities. In Wayne County, the new fiber-optic network will cover the majority of Goldsboro – about 14,000 homes and businesses.

“Consumers will immediately notice the difference that a 100% fiber-optic network provides,” NorthState Chief Customer Officer Jay Winn said. “Our performance-built network delivers not only gig-speed download speeds but also the gig-speed upload speeds needed for today’s ultra-high-bandwidth applications such as online gaming, glitch-free video conferencing, and back-up to the cloud. It’s simply the fastest internet available.”

The announcement was met with widespread support from local leaders eager to have a next-generation fiber-optic network to enable the gig economy in their communities.

Construction will begin this summer, and some communities will have access as early as fall 2022. Residents in the expansion areas will receive communications by mail before construction begins and again when the service is available to order.

Consumers interested in receiving updates on availability can sign up at NorthState.net or by calling 336-886-3600.

About NorthState

NorthState provides ultra-high-speed fiber internet service, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and Virginia, where we’re known as Lumos. Our customers enjoy the fastest, symmetrical gig speeds available built on a 100% fiber-optic network they can truly count on—all backed by local, expert customer care teams. Learn more at NorthState.net.

Scott Carpenter

336.722.9660 or scott@capturevalue.com

